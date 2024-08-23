Pizza Hut is now accepting TikTok videos as payment

Pizza Hut in the UAE has introduced a new concept for the digital age and it involves taking TikTok content as payment.

The popular pizza chain announced the scheme on the video platform in a brief clip encouraging people to take part.

"Post your video, tag @PizzaHutUAE, and use #YourTermsYourConditions to get your next My Box FREE," they penned as the caption.

“Social media is quite literally becoming a currency in today’s world. So far, it’s been accessible only to those who have a large following," Ahmed Sabri, marketing lead at Pizza Hut Middle East & Pakistan, said.



"With this promotion, we’re opening it up for everyone and anyone. No matter who you are, what you do, or how many followers you have, you can use your content to pay for Pizza Hut’s My Box. Being one of the first pizza brands in the UAE, I really think it’s essential that we stay connected to our youth by engaging with them through their passions and platforms."



All people in the UAE have to do is:

Order your My Box: You can do this from a UAE store or via the website or app

You can do this from a UAE store or via the website or app Create your content: Play into any TikTok trend and include your My Box

Play into any TikTok trend and include your My Box Share on TikTok: Publicly share your clip on the platform and tag/follow @PizzaHutUAE. Be sure to use the hashtag #YourTermsYourConditions

Publicly share your clip on the platform and tag/follow @PizzaHutUAE. Be sure to use the hashtag #YourTermsYourConditions Get a free My Box: Pizza Hut UAE will DM a promo code which can be redeemed on your next free My Box

@pizzahutuae Don’t miss out! ⏰ Last few days to jump on the #ShareMyBox TikTok trend! Post your video, tag @PizzaHutUAE, and use #YourTermsYourConditions to get your next My Box FREE. Time’s ticking—get creative before it's too late! لا تفوت الفرصة! ⏰ بقي بضعة أيام فقط للمشاركة في تريند #ShareMyBox على تيك توك! انشر فيديوك، واذكر @PizzaHutUAE، استخدم هاشتاغ #YourTermsYourConditions لتحصل على وجبة "ماي بوكس" مجانًا! #PizzaHutUAE #YourTermsYourConditions #MyBoxPizza #MyBoxTrend





Pizza Hut is the latest chain to join in on the content creation movement.

It comes after the launch of a credit card that uses social media presence as currency.

On The House (OTH) is making it much easier for influencers and content creators to secure the goods for Instagram Stories in return.

Businesses include Michelin-star restaurants, nights out, cabaret shows, sports and beach clubs, perfumeries and spas – all for the price of a few uploads.

