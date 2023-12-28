Passenger forced to stare out plane window after man invades her personal space

A woman has revealed she was forced to stare out of a plane window after shocking footage showed a male passenger invading her personal space on a flight.

Plane etiquette is often the source of social media debate as people have shared utter horror stories, including being asked to swap seats with “entitled” passengers and having a baby’s nappy changed right next to them.

On TikTok, a woman who opted to choose the window seat has shared her flying ordeal after a male passenger in the middle seat was seen behaving in the most annoying way possible.

In the video, TikToker @sterlingsavannah was filming herself while the man sitting next to her leaned across her body to take a picture out the plane window.

The man did the same thing several times and did not appear to once ask if he could lean across her to take a photo of the view.

@sterlingsavannah Only option was to stare out the window😭

The clip has been viewed 5.2 million times, with the TikToker revealing in the caption that the “only option was to stare out the window”.

Over the top of the video, she wrote: “Do people not know personal space? And that you can choose a window seat??”

The clip seems to have enraged people and sparked a whole host of comments from other TikTok users about what they might do in the same situation.

Someone commented: “I would’ve closed the shade and stared into his soul. We would’ve corrected that behaviour before descent.”

Another shocked viewer wrote: “I refuse to believe this isn’t your dad. WHO DOES THAT?!”

“That’s when you ask, ‘can I take the photo for you instead of you reaching into my personal space?’” one TikToker argued.

Another person added: “The comment section is a bunch of people not understanding the freeze response.”

