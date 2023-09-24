Plane passengers refunded £1,143 due to farting dog

A couple on a 13-hour flight were refunded over £1,000 after being seated next to a farting dog.

Gill and Warren Press were travelling from Paris to New Zealand with Singapore Airlines when an emotional support dog started snoring loudly during the first leg of their trip.

"I heard this noise – a heavy snorting," Gill told Stuff. "I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing. I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip."

They also claimed the dog wouldn't stop farting during the journey. It was then the couple alerted staff and asked to move, but there were no spaces available.

"They couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant his head was under my husband’s feet," she continued. "My husband was in shorts and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg."

The pair were offered $116 in travel vouchers – which they were unhappy with.

They pushed for a refund and have since been given approximately $1,410 which they plan on donating to a charity for guide dogs.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said: "Singapore Airlines (SIA) apologises to Mr and Mrs Press for their experience on board their flight from Paris to Singapore.

"SIA endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding. In circumstances where customers seated next to an assistance dog request to be moved, we will assist to re-seat customers within the same cabin if space permits.

"In this instance, we were unable to move Mr and Mrs Press within the same cabin as the Premium Economy Class cabin was full. Our crew offered to move Mr and Mrs Press to two empty seats in Economy Class, which they accepted after take-off."

