Remembering the names of all your extended family members can be tough at the best of times, so imagine what it’s like for someone who has 150 brothers and sisters.

Music producer Murray Blackmore has spoken out about just that, as a member of the largest polygamous family in the world.

Murray was raised as a Mormon in the “sheltered cult” community of Bountiful, Canada, along with his “litter” of siblings.

His father Winston Blackmore, 64, leader of a religious group called the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has 27 wives – hence the record-breaking size of his brood.

Murray, who was born 65th out of the 150, now uses social media to offer an insight into his unorthodox upbringing.

The TikTok user, who describes himself as a songwriter and musician, has posted a series of clips answering viewers’ questions about his relationship with his brothers and sisters.

“I know all their names,” he responded to one query. “But I could not name them all off the top of my head.”

In a separate video he explained that in order to make things a bit easier, his parents choose names beginning with the same letter for all of their children born in the same year.

So, for example, Murray was born in 2001, as were three of his brothers and nine of his sisters. Therefore they all have names beginning with the letter M.

Asked if this rule applied to other age groups, Murray confirmed: "Yes there are Rs Ns As Os Js etc."

Murray explained that it was ‘impossible’ for him to be close to all his brothers and sisters (kayzer0/TikTok)

One commentator wanted to know if Murray and his siblings had formed “friendship groups” or cliques, to which he replied: “Almost all of my friends are my siblings so growing up we all went to school together.

“We had this private school called Mormon Hill School where it was just siblings or people that you were related to.”

Unlike in most schools, Murray clarified: “It was never a thing to have a crush on anybody because of the fact that we were all related.

“It’s just like with regular friends, if you have a common bond with them you’re more likely to create a circle or a group. The only difference [is] that you all live together and you’re all siblings.”

Given that he has 26 step-mothers, along with his birth mum, another TikToker wanted to know if there was a “clear division between the kids based on who their mum is.”

Murray responded: “Honestly, I’m only really close to one of my full siblings.

“The rest of my support group of siblings/friends are just from other mums. They also happen to be around my age range and so that play[s] a big role. I’m closer to them because I grew up with them.”

He continued: “When you grow up in a family as big as mine there are some people who are just like you, and so you gravitate towards them. It doesn’t really matter if they’re from the same mum or not, we’re all fam.”

He acknowledged that what seemed ‘normal’ to him growing up wasn’t what other people were used to (kayzer0/TikTok)

He later revealed that the ages of his siblings range from 44 to one, adding: “From the moment my oldest sibling was born to the moment my youngest one was, that means at least three kids were born every f***ing year.

“Imagine every year having three more siblings you have to take care of.”

His public Q&A extends into 12 videos, so we won’t cover all of the details here.

Murray asked that people listen to his side of the story (kayzer0/TikTok)

But when viewers pointed out that people could find out more about the Blackmore family through documentaries shared on YouTube, Murray issued a heartfelt plea to have his voice heard.

Being born into a religious cult with an unfathomably large family means plenty of people will make assumptions about you. “Follow from my perspective,” he urged.

We have – and we are fascinated.