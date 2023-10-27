Wedding ruined as groom's ex throws poo over newlyweds outside church

A wedding was ruined after a woman reported to be the groom’s ex showed up and threw poo over the newlyweds.

The happy couple were walking through the square outside the church in Bolivia, having just tied the knot, when the alleged attack happened.

A crowd of smiling onlookers had gathered to cheer and congratulate the pair on their big day.

However, a woman, not identified by name but believed to be the groom’s ex, reportedly approached the newlyweds with a bucket filled with excrement and oil.

She allegedly threw the contents over the couple, covering the bride’s white dress, hair and face in the muck.

The groom’s military outfit was soiled by the oily poo, while at least one guest was also doused.

The woman allegedly carried out the attack out of jealousy for her ex marrying someone else, according to local media.

The bride took to social media afterwards, saying that she hopes her husband’s former partner “will let us live in peace after getting her revenge”.

It is unclear if the attack was reported to the authorities.

One local commented: “Hahaha, that's crazy.”

Maria said: “That's stooping low as a woman. No matter how damaged or cheated you feel, never seek revenge. Let him be happy with his new partner.”

Paula wrote: “What a shame for the bride, she will always have this uncomfortable moment in her mind.”

Jazmin added: “How ridiculous he didn't want to marry that woman for some reason...”

Gabriel said: “These types of acts should be reported. We all have an ex. I wouldn’t want to see this kind of thing happen to my daughters or anyone else.”









