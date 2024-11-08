In addition to blessing us in the typical sense, Pope Francis occasionally blesses us with a social media blunder to keep us entertained – this week accidentally tagging NFL side the New Orleans Saints when posting about ‘saints’ once again.

Repeating a mistake he made all the way back in 2019, the pope (whose full title is actually Bishop of Rome, Vicar of Jesus Christ, Successor of the Prince of the Apostles, Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church, Patriarch of the West, Primate of Italy, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Province of Rome, Sovereign of the State of Vatican City, Servant of the Servants of God – we’re not joking) took to his Twitter/X account on Thursday to share a holy message.

“We cannot become #Saints with a frown. We must have joyful hearts that remain open to hope,” he wrote.

Except, the use of the hashtag for Saints ended up triggering a small picture display next to the hashtag – known as a ‘hashflag’ – which depicts the logo of the US team.

Twitter/X

Of course, people were quick to ridicule the pope’s mishandling of Twitter/X, with some asking him to turn his attention to their favourite team:

Even the team itself and its players enjoyed the free promo from the religious leader:

And it’s not the first time that the pope’s social media accounts have landed the pontiff in hot water rather than holy water, as in 2020 his Instagram account reportedly liked a picture posted by streamer Natalie Garibotto of her in a NSFW schoolgirl outfit.

“My mum may hate my ass pics but the pope be double-tapping,” she told Barstool Sports.

