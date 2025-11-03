TikTok has become the place where trends are born overnight – some are stylish, some are quirky, and some are just downright random.

The latest viral craze? The "potato bed".

Racking up likes in the millions, it promises users the "best night’s sleep".

The trend is simple but clever. Turn a fitted sheet upside down so the elastic edge is upright, fill the edges with pillows, place a duvet on top, then add your normal duvet. The result is a plush, nest-like bed that looks like a jacket potato.

@rowans906 the photos are from @Secret 💚 #comfybed #iwannasleep

It certainly looks cosy, but is it actually better for sleep? Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at Mattress Online, explains the pros and cons.

"If you love the cocooning feel of being wrapped up and staying nice and warm, then you will probably find yourself relaxing and falling asleep that little bit easier in a ‘potato bed,'" Shore says.

She adds that the extra cushions can mimic a cuddle, explaining: "This could create a similar effect to what we see in weighted blankets. The additional low amount of pressure releases feel-good hormones, which can leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and secure, the perfect combination to fall asleep."

However, it's not for everyone as all those extra pillows and blankets can also trap warm air, making it harder for your body to cool down – a key part of getting good sleep.

"Support may also be an issue," Shore warns.

@charlottespamham bruh it doesnt even feel like halloween #potatobed

"Your mattress and pillows are designed to be used in a specific way to provide optimum support," she adds. "By piling extra cushions, duvets, and blankets around your body, you may find a lack of support, leading to increased morning aches and pains".

Instead, Shore recommends a weighted blanket.

"These are filled with beads or sand and apply pressure all over your body," she shares. "It should feel like someone is cuddling you, much like a potato bed."

While the potato bed looks adorable and snug, experts caution that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. But if you love the cocooning sensation, it can be a fun experiment, just watch out for support and airflow.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.