A heartwarming video on TikTok has gone viral for showing a mom putting on a one-woman Pride parade for her child.

The video, posted by ScottyandSimone has over one million views and 270k likes.

"When your town doesn't have a pride parade, so your mom wakes you up with this," the TikToker writes before panning the camera to their mom.

Dancing in an inflatable unicorn costume with two dogs sitting in a wagon filled with pride flags, the mom enthusiastically puts on a one-woman show celebrating her child's identity.

To add to the excitement, the TikToker placed the song Be My Lover over the video.

"Mom's Rules: 1. if you don't have anything nice to say don't say anything. 2. spread love," the TikToker wrote in a pinned comment.

@scottyandsimone wait for it... #fypdogsoftiktok #dogsofttiktok #prideparade #pride22🏳️‍🌈 #wholesomemoment

Viewers flooded the comments expressing their love for the video and the mom's effort to make her child feel celebrated.

"Best mom ever" the company Klarna wrote on the video

"Love that she included the dogs this is great," a commenter wrote.

"This is awesome!" one person wrote

"Hopefully this one comes by my house this year y'all got beads," a person wrote.

Many commenters echoed each other in praising the mom's decision to give her child a pride parade and make them feel included.

The TikTok account mainly focuses on the dogs, Scotty and Simone, but the creators have found popularity dressing up in elaborate costumes, like the inflatable unicorn.

As pride month approaches many TikTokers have shared their ways of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

One TikTok dad filled his yard with pride flags after his neighbor made homophobic comments regarding his son's sexuality.

