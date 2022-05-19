For women, the inconsistency of clothing sizes among high street retailers can make shopping for new clothes quite a difficult task.

Not only that, but the varying shapes of women’s bodies mean finding clothing that fits can also be made more tricky even when you think you know your size.

One woman has experienced it first-hand and documented her experience as a size 16 top from high street clothing retailer Primark wouldn’t fit over her chest.

TikToker @taylormariehunt posted a clip on TikTok captioned: “Oh the joys of [two melon emojis].”

In the video, she held up a green and purple patterned top with the label clearly stating the shirt was from Primark and meant to be a size 16.

Next, the clip cut to her having put the top over her head and arms, but with the shirt bunched up at the top as she was unable to pull it down over her boobs.

She held her thumbs up and sarcastically said: “Thanks Primark.”

The clip has been viewed nearly 8,000 times, with someone commenting about having experienced a similar thing.

Someone replied: “Omg. I bought this too!!! Same thing happened to me!! Its sizing is ridiculous.”

The woman @taylormariehunt replied: “It’s soooo cute was so disappointed.”

Another user attempted to tell the woman it was because she’s not a size 16, but she hit back with a perfect explanation.

Responding to the comment, she wrote: “I am usually a 14-16 in most clothes, sizes look different on everyone’s bodies if you didn’t already know.”

