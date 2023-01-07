Prince Harry didn't come out in support of Jeremy Corbyn in his memoir

Over the last few days, there have been plenty of reports about the contents of Prince Harry's new autobiography, Spare.

Media outlets who have got their hands on a copy of the book before its release next week have revealed a number of tidbits, from Harry's feud with his brother Prince William, to his "cocaine use" in his teenage years.

But one viral claim about the book is completely fabricated.

Bazake media is a satire website which was founded last year. It tweets a number of satirical stories about the news and on Thursday 5th January posted a tweet claiming Prince Harry supported Jeremy Corbyn and wanted to publicly endorse the former Labour leader ahead of the 2019 general election.

It claimed they had seen an extract in the upcoming autobiography that said the late Queen was forced to "get on her knees and beg" him" to stay silent about his so-called political views but that he regrets not speaking up.

Nevertheless, the tweet has gone viral with a number of people believing it is real and it has even been reported by some regional media outlets.

It just goes to show, sometimes things you see on social media should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

