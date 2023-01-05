From Taliban kills to Prince William fight: the top revelations from Prince Harry's book

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated autobiography Spare is set to be released next Tuesday 10 January but people can’t wait to find out the intimate details of the Duke of Sussex’s life.

So much so that newspapers, broadcasts, and online gossip columns are doing everything they can to figure out what Prince Harry will say.

From picking apart interviews to exclusive copy, here’s everything we know so far about Prince Harry’s forthcoming novel.

Prince William pushed Prince Harry during a fight about Meghan Markle

In an exclusively obtained copy of Spare, The Guardian says Prince Harry describes a physical altercation between himself and his brother Prince William.

According to The Guardian, in 2019 William confronted Harry about Meghan at their London home.

William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” to which Harry defended his wife saying that was a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative.”

The two began arguing and tensions escalated to the point of William grabbing Harry by the collar, ripping his necklace, and pushing him to the floor where he landed on his dog’s food bowl causing visible injuries to his back.

Harry and William’s tumultuous relationship

It is clear from the alleged story of Prince William pushing Prince Harry, the two brothers butt heads often.

But according to The Guardian, there are plenty more that depict the brothers' tumultuous relationship.

In one part of Spare, Harry recounts his grandfather, Prince Phillip's, funeral where King Charles "stood between" Harry and William and said "Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

In an upcoming interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, Harry calls his brother his "beloved brother and arch nemesis".

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales ‘encouraged’ Prince Harry to wear Nazi uniform

Page Six reported that William and Kate encouraged a then 20-year-old Harry to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 “native and colonial” fancy dress party.

According to Page Six sources, the Prince and Princess “howled with laughter” when they saw Harry dressed in the offensive uniform.

In a segment of the book, obtained by Page Six, Harry supposedly writes, "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said.”

In Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex says the costume "was one of the biggest mistakes of my life."

Harry resents being “the spare”

The Guardian reports that Harry’s resentment toward being "the spare" is "the unifying theme of his book.”

Early in the book, Harry tells the story of the day he was born, saying his father, King Charles III supposedly told his mother, Princess Diana, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done.”

Harry killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan

The Telegraph reported that part of Harry’s book is dedicated to his time in the Army where he revealed that during his second tour in Afghanistan, he killed 25 people, thought to be Taliban fighters.

“It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” a quote from the book says.

Harry admits to “using cocaine” as a teenager

Once known as a party boy, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he used cocaine when he was young.

“Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time,” he wrote. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was a offered a line, and since then, I had consumed more.”

He admits that it did not make him feel happy.

