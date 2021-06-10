Noel Gallagher compares himself to Prince William as he feels Royal’s ‘pain’ over brother

Former Oasis man Noel Gallagher has lashed out at Prince Harry in a foul-mouthed tirade against the Royal and admitted that he feels Prince William’s “pain”.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper Gallagher said that he saw himself “as the William” of his family as his feud with his younger brother, Liam, has been persistent for years now and shows no signs of going away.

“Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad’s pain,” said Gallagher. “He’s got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

Gallagher continued his rant by calling Harry a “typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing a***hole” adding that he suspected that his new agenda has emerged since he started his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The 54-year-old musician added: “Just don’t be f***ing dissing your family because there’s no need for it. This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

Comparing his unrest with Liam to that of William and Harry might be a bit of a stretch, even for Gallagher.

Although there have clearly been tensions in the Royal Family since Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey it’s hardly on the scale of the Gallaghers, whose verbal rows are the stuff of legend.

Liam, who is very active on Twitter often posts cryptic messages which don't require a detective to determine who they are about.

We doubt that Noel’s words will trouble Harry too much as he’s got other things on his plate such as caring for his and Meghan’s new baby Lilibet Diana who was born on Sunday.

Regardless we can’t see the Gallaghers or the Royals quite settling their family disagreements quite yet.