Public to choose favourite nature image from ‘truly exceptional’ list

The public are being given a chance to vote for their favourite nature image from a shortlist ranging from flamingos under power lines to a sloth sheltering its baby from the rain.

A “truly exceptional” line-up of 24 images have been selected for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s Nuveen People’s Choice Award, with people able to vote online anywhere in the world.

Flamingos against a backdrop of power lines is one of the shortlisted images (Alexandre Brisson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

A juvenile swimming crab hitching a night-time lift on a jellyfish, a pangolin pup in a rescue centre, a bear sheltering from the rain in a furnace with a butterfly on its nose, a polar bear family resting in the summer heat and young kestrels preparing to fledge are among the shortlisted images.

They also include a “superpod” of spinner dolphins, a huge pile of confiscated snares from a national park in Uganda and young bear cubs play-fighting in a road silhouetted against the glow of car headlights.

Beak-to-Beak by Ponlawat Thaipinnarong, from Thailand, of a sarus crane parent sharing an intimate and moving moment with its one-week-old chick in Huai Chorakhe Mak Non-Hunting Area in Buri Ram (Ponlawat Thaipinnarong/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA) PA Media - Ponlawat Thaipinnarong/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The photographs, which document the natural world and the threats it faces, have been chosen from more than 60,000 entries to the annual competition, and are in addition to the 100 winning images announced in October.

Dr Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum in London, said: “No matter where you are in the world, it’s time to join the jury and vote in the Nuveen People’s Choice Award to select the photograph set for display in our flagship exhibition here at the Natural History Museum.

The shortlisted images were chosen from more than 60,000 entries (Will Nicholls, Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

“Whether showcasing fascinating behaviour or platforming a powerful story, this year’s selection of images is truly exceptional, and we can’t wait to see which one will be chosen as the public’s favourite.”

The public can vote for their favourite image on digital screens at the exhibition at the Natural History Museum or online, with the winning entry and four runners-up to be announced on March 25 and showcased at the exhibition.

Vote at: bit.ly/NuveenPeoplesChoiceAward2026