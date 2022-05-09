An adorable rescue pup has received newfound fame online after being born with a rare defect that gave her big googly eyes.

Boston terrier Flora was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre early last year when she was found stranded on the streets with an injured leg. Flora also suffered from macropalpebral fissure euryblepharon, a condition which meant her eyelids couldn't cover her huge eyes.

The charity set up a crowdfund for money towards multiple surgeries before being put up for adoption.

It wasn't long before someone came along to give Flora her forever home. Vikki Carter instantly fell in love with the pup, who "settled in really well" with her family in Brislington.

"She is enjoying finally being a puppy and has been on lots of adventures. She has made lots of dog friends at the local park and is a very happy social puppy," Vikki said. "She makes us laugh every day with her funny personality and quirks."



Flora has now gone on to do a touch of modelling after her owner entered her into the Dog Day Afternoon competition, launched by local brewery, Lost & Grounded.



Flora was one of six dogs chosen to pose for its new beer campaign.

Vikki said: "We’re absolutely thrilled that Flora will be featured on Lost & Grounded’s beer can designs. I’m a very proud dog mummy right now."

Animal Home Manager at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, Jodie Hayward, said: "It’s not often that one of our dogs becomes famous, but if anyone deserves to be recognised for everything they’ve been through, it’s Flora.

"She’s a very special pup and one that we’ll all remember here at the Rescue Centre for a long time."

Annie Clements, Co-Founder of Lost & Grounded Brewery, said: "We are thrilled that Flora was able to enter our dog beer label competition and after we heard her story we were really touched. She’s certainly a trooper!

"The main reason for making this beer was to raise awareness of the welfare and care of our pets and the importance of their company. Thank you, beautiful Flora, you are an absolute superstar!"





