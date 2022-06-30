It’s a hugely significant week in the future of Europe, with NATO members gathered in Madrid to discuss increasing support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion and boosting forces on the alliance’s eastern flank.

The G7 also met in Germany this week to discuss support for Ukraine. However, all people can talk about is Vladmir Putin’s ridiculously large table.

While the West focuses its attention on the summit in Spain, Putin is in talks with his allies in Turkmenistan.

The Russian President met with the leaders of Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in Ashgabat on Wednesday for a Caspian summit to discuss regional cooperation and international issues.

They sat around a table to talk, but it’s amazing they could hear one another, given the size of the table they were sitting on.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, highlighted the ridiculous scale of the furniture at the Caspian summit on Twitter.

Posting a picture of the G7 summit which took place earlier this week and the palatial table in Turkmenistan, he wrote: “Above - the G7 summit. 9 people at the table.

“Below - the Caspian summit (Putin is participating). 5 people at the table.”

It wasn’t just Gerashchenko who had a little fun with the size of Putin’s table, either.

Plenty of people posted the picture on social media, with one user writing: “honestly can’t stop thinking of this table at Putin’s Caspian Summit in Turkmenistan, just can’t, cannot, nope — still thinking — and now so are you.”

Putin has a history with big tables. Back in February he and French President Emmanuel Macron sat across from each other behind one that resembled a UFO more than it did an item of furniture and instantly became a meme.

