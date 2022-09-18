The queue for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state has created many iconic scenes since it began on Wednesday, from telling the public to join the back of it in California, to its own weather forecast.

Now, it seems the line – which has generated wait times of more than 13 hours – could well have kickstarted a romance for two strangers who queued together.

The young people, known only as Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from Channel 4 News.

Jack said: “We’ve been with each other throughout the whole thing. We’ve actually got loads of things in common.

“We’re going to the funeral on Monday together.”

Meanwhile, Zoe added that meeting Jack and others was a “blessing in disguise”, with her time in the queue having “gone so quickly”.

“[We’ve been] sharing stories, having laughs and, like, banter. Great chat,” she said.

And apparently kettle crisps and croissants were the snacks which kept them going throughout the night.

How romantic.

Naturally, Twitter has absolutely loved the story, prompting puns and memes:













As well as calls for Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis to pen a film about the chance encounter:













The Queen will continue lying-in-state until early Monday morning, prior to her funeral taking place at Westminster Abbey from 11am.



She will later be taken by the state hearse to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

