Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total.



The premise of the game gets easier after a few practices.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

Quordle

The answers for May 5 are:



Urine, a liquid by-product of metabolism in humans and in many other animals.

a liquid by-product of metabolism in humans and in many other animals. Hedge, an investment that is made with the intention of reducing the risk of adverse price movements in an asset.

an investment that is made with the intention of reducing the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. North, one of the four compass points or cardinal directions.

one of the four compass points or cardinal directions. Lasso, a rope or long thong of leather with a noose used especially for catching horses and cattle.

