Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Wordle may have taken the internet by storm, but sometimes, one word simply isn't enough.

That's where Quordle comes in.

The premise of the game is simple and gets much easier once you get the hang of things. There's even an option to practice ahead of the guesses.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

Quordle

The Quordle answers for Monday 25 April are:



Paste, "a thick, soft, moist substance typically produced by mixing dry ingredients with a liquid."

"a thick, soft, moist substance typically produced by mixing dry ingredients with a liquid." Fatty , "containing a large amount of fat."

, "containing a large amount of fat." Twice , "two times; on two occasions."

, "two times; on two occasions." Sight, "a thing that one sees or that can be seen."

Didn't guess correctly? There are always these incredible Wordle alternatives to have a crack at.

