Where were you when the news came through?

The moment the Queen’s death was confirmed on BBC News will be replayed for years to come, as people remember the hugely significant moment in British history.

Huw Edwards spoke directly to camera after hours of speculation and build up when the moment came – the radio announcements, though, worked a little differently.

As the BBC paused its programming to break the news, it made for jarring juxtapositions in content as music programmes were halted for the urgent bulletin.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Radio 1 was playing dance music when the announcement came at 6.30pm, and it cut straight to the address before playing continued news content.

However, the station did not cut straight back to music after announcing the Queen's death – despite what social media would have you believe.

People have been posting parody videos claiming that Radio 1 and other stations cut briefly to the announcement before dropping a beat and carrying on with their pre-planned playlists.

This isn’t the case – although it would have made for some of the most surreal listening imaginable.

As journalist Scott Bryan wrote after posting the real clip of the Radio 1 announcement: “For the record: BBC Radio 1 Dance did not cut away back to dance music after the announcement.”

The Queen died at the age of 96 in Balmoral on Thursday. A double-rainbow appeared above London shortly afterwards - a poignant moment after a day of concern and worry across the nation and world.

Prince Charles becomes King, and he released a statement saying, in part: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

Prime Minister Liz Truss, dressed in black, addressed the nation outside No 10. She said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.’’