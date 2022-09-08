Moment BBC News announces Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The news comes just days after she invited Liz Truss to become the new Prime Minister on Tuesday.

News outlets one BBC One, Two, and Channel 4 interrupted programming for the announcement, and presenters all wore black for the occasion.

Her Majesty was forced to cancel a number of engagements in recent months due to mobility issues.

She died at her Balmoral, Scotland, aged 96, surrounded by her family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.