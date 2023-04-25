Man who married rag doll left distraught as wife falls ill and is treated by paramedic

A man married to a rag doll has been left distraught after his wife reportedly 'fell ill' and was treated in an ambulance by paramedics.

Cristian Montenegro recently hit the headlines after revealing that he and his partner, Natalia, have welcomed their third rag doll baby into the world.

Now the pair have shared another update from their controversial relationship, as it appears the 27-year-old’s wife has taken a bad turn with her health.

In a clip shared online, Cristian, from Bogotá, Columbia, shows his wife laying in the back of an ambulance while paramedics tend to her.

In the video, he can be heard saying: "She had a headache and fainted.

“I called you because I don't want her to die, she is the mother of my daughter.

“Everything will be fine, my love."

The paramedic replies: “We are going to take her to the hospital, and make sure that she is well, I'm going to take her vitals,” while appearing as if they are trying not to laugh.

Baffled users have rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Elkin said: “I hope Natalie gets well soon.”

One worried user commented: “What happened to Natalia?” followed by a crying emoji.

However, some people have been left in disbelief at the whole thing.

Esilena said: “Nothing to see there.”

Another added: “Does cotton bruise?”

Yenny said: “May god forgive me, but so much theatre.”

Cristian allegedly began dating Natalia after growing tired of being single for a number of years.

He has previously confronted his followers about their concerns surrounding the relationship.

He said: "If it weren't for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone.

“At least I have something.

"With my Natalia, we watch TV and talk about everything.

"They don't know how much I love her."

It is unclear if the care from the paramedic is a prank or a genuine incident.

The video has generated controversy with local news sources saying Bogota Health Secretariat has announced it will investigate the paramedics for treating a rag doll.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.