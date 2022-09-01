A fairground game in the US has sparked controversy for its use of live rats after a clip went viral on TikTok.

The use of animals in circuses and at fairgrounds has gone out of fashion in recent times due to animal rights and welfare concerns.

But, a recent TikTok sparked outrage after an Alaskan fair game used a live mouse for human entertainment.

The clip of the so-called “Rat Roulette” game was shared by TikToker @the_alaska_guy and has been viewed more than half a million times.

In the clip, a mouse can be seen on top of a spinning roulette table as Johnny Cash’s 'Ring of Fire' can be heard playing in the background.

Prior to spinning the roulette table, the players of the game have to bet on which hole the mouse will retreat into and win by guessing correctly.

Text overlay on the clip said the game is “One of the highlights of the year for us Alaskans!”.

In the comments, TikTok users debated the use of a live animal in a game for entertainment.

One user wrote: “That poor mouse was probably so confused and dizzy.”

Someone else asked: “Doesn't anyone feel sorry for the poor mouse?”

Another commented: “That mouse must be so stressed out.”

“They don't have animal cruelty laws in Alaska?” another TikToker asked.

But, for some, it brought up fond childhood memories with one person claiming the game is the “best part” of the fair.

One user wrote: “Grew up with this game. good memories.”

Another said: “I love the mouse game. Probably the most honest game at the fairs.”

Someone else said: “Best part of the fair.”

