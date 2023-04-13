Real life 'Snoopy' dog becomes viral sensation

We all know about different celebrity doppelgangers but now the iconic Snoopy cartoon dog even has a real life (and adorable) look-a-like.

Bayley is a black and white Mini Sheepadoodle - a crossing an Old English Sheepdog with a Miniature Poodle - compared to Snoopy who is a beagle.

The uncanny resemblance is down to the two doggo's sharing strikingly similar features such as white face and muzzle, floppy black ears and a cute black button nose.

Snoop is originally from “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is known as a silent hound who has also appeared in "Peanuts” television specials.

Meanwhile, at New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a giant balloon of Snoopy has also featured at the event.

A post from Doodle Dog's Club pointed out the uncanny likeness which caused Bayley to go viral.

“Meet Bayley. Sheepadoodle, the spitting Image of Snoopy,” the post caption read.





“With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog.”

Many people left comments complementing the dog, while also noting that Bayley is a different breed to Snoopy but still remarked on the similarities between the two.

One person wrote: "We can finally have a live action Snoopy Snoopy movie!!!!!"

"After googling “black and white beagles” this dog looks more like snoopy than a beagle ever could!" Another person said.

"Especially cause beagles heads are too small, and they don’t have his pattern. This dog is officially live action snoopy."

Someone else added: "I would’ve named him Snoopy."

"Snoopy in real life!!!!!" a fourth person commented.

In a recent post, Bayley's Instagram account ran by her owner shared a cute vid of the pup giving a paw to celebrate National Pet Day.

“Happy National Pet Day. Mom says I am the cutest pet she has ever seen but to be fair, I am her first and the only furbaby," the caption read.





“Kind, cuddly, merry, and gentle, Mini Sheepadoodle puppies are truly sweethearts,” it read. “They are generous in affection, attentive, obedient, and love to impress their human family by any means.”

Elsewhere, Snoopy has also made headlines as people are donating blood in order to secure a free t-shirt of the dog created by the American Red Cross in partnership with the Peanuts brand.

