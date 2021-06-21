We all have different tastes when it comes to beachwear, and the options seem particularly vast for women.

Some like a skimpy two-piece, while others prefer a classic swimming cossie; some go for strapless numbers and elaborate embellishments, while others opt for practicality or covering up entirely.

And then there are the cuts to take into consideration. While plenty of women like a high-legged suit (think Baywatch circa 1996), others balk at the thought of flashing too much thigh and bikini line.

If you fall into this latter group, look away now: the swimsuit we are about to consider is definitely not for you.

The long-crotched red costume was brought to the attention of Twitter after a photo of it was shared by journalist and author Alanna Okun.

Without mentioning the name of the brand or retailer, she questioned who on earth could pull off such a number:

Her post soon racked up more than 42,000 likes and 2,000 retweets, as viewers shared their bewilderment at the creation.

Here’s a look at some of the funniest responses, as well as a glimpse at what it looks like on:

All we can say is, good luck to any soul brave enough to try it. We’ll stick to our bobbly old M&S cossie for now, thanks.