Since footage of the wild Alabama brawl swept social media, the 'folded chair' has become the centre of attention. And now, the man who handled the famed chair has been identified as Reggie Gray with police urging him to “contact local law enforcement,” as “there’s more interviews to conduct with him.”

For those unaware, a fight broke out on August 5 near Montgomery Riverfront Park, after two white men started arguing with a Black dock worker. Things soon escalated before more people jumped in to seemingly defend the man. Four people have since been arrested, and "there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video," the police told The Independent.

People were thrown into the water and a folded chair was hit over someone's head.



The footage prompted X users (formerly known as Twitter) to do what they do best: Memeify it, with the 'inventor' of the folding chair being the centre of memes across social media.

Reggie Gray, hailed The Chair Warrior online by many, has been asked to contact the police department for questioning.

The responses soon came rolling in, with one writing: "Reggie Gray needs our support & hopefully a GoFundMe gets started for good representation."

Another urged people to "leave the chair man alone."





The Montgomery Police Department said they "acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job," and that "Warrants have been signed and justice will be served."

Reed continued: "This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system."

