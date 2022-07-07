A Republican candidate from Arizona filmed a campaign ad vowing to support the Second Amendment, in which he fights “angry Democrats in Klan hoods” with an AR-15.

On Wednesday (6 July), former NFL running back Jerone Davison, who is working to represent Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, shared a video clip and tweet that said, “Make Rifles Great Again.”

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense,” he said in the clip. “That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds.

“But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

The ad also jump cuts to several people dressed in white hoods and white robes with a Donkey printed on the front throughout most of the clip.

At a point in the video, a large group of people in white hoods can be seen charging in the direction of a residential home with rakes, hammers, axes, and bats.

Davison is waiting at the window, sporting sunglasses and holding a semi-automatic weapon.

The group then runs away after he walks outside the house with the firearm and the advertisement.

The ad concludes with a still shot of a white hood sitting in water before cutting to the Republican looking off in the distance.

Davison’s case for the AR-15’s to remain legal happens to come two days after a 22-year-old killed seven people and injured dozens more with an AR-15 at an Independence Day parade in Illinois.

Since then, several Democratic lawmakers and gun-reform activists alike have continued their calls to ban the purchase of semi-automatic weapons in America.

Many Republicans immediately praised Davison’s video, including Benny Johnson, a Newsmax host, and Chief Creative Officer at Turning Point, USA.

“Black Republican pastor running for Congress just dropped an ad where he fights the KKK with an AR-15.

“HOLY SMOKES,” he wrote.

Other people were shocked over Davison’s inclusion of the Ku Klux Klan in order to promote the Second Amendment.

“We really live in the goofiest country in the world. The empire is gonna end because of stupidity,” one wrote.

“What in the fresh hell is this,” another added.

A third simply wrote: “What a country we live in.”

Davison played for the Sacramento Gold Miners in 1994 and Oakland Raiders from 1996 to 1997.

He is gearing up to face off against Republicans Kelly Cooper, Dave Giles, Rene Lopez, and Tanya Wheeless in Arizona’s August 2 primary.

