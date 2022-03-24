A former waitress at Cracker Barrel turned to TikTok to share a shocking allegation about working there.

In a viral clip that racked over 200,000 views, TikTok user Kimmie (@cinnamnhoney) claimed that servers used a codeword to describe black customers.

"Me, a hostess at Cracker Barrel, wondering how every employee knew a table was full of Canadians even though they didn't have a telling accent," Kimmie penned over the video.

She then made the shock revelation: "'Canadian' is a code word for Black people."



In addition, the TikToker singled out a co-worker in the caption, writing: "A waitress used to complain SO MUCH if i sat 'canadians' in her section & i was so confused bc i thought Canadians were stereotyped as nice."

The clip used a remix of Psy's Gangnam Style, a recent trend that sees TikTokers share traumatic experiences.

Hundreds of viewers inundated the comments section. Not only were they horrified by the alleged incident, but many highlighted how scarily common racism is in the hospitality industry.

One user said that while they were initially confused by hearing the term, they've "sadly heard this too much growing up in the south."



Another TikToker claimed to have experienced the same thing at her old workplace, which was shut down.

"Omg, this happened at my old job too," they said. "I totally forgot about it until now, the place is shut down now though."

A third lifted the lid on other alleged terms, such as "Mondays," adding: "The service industry is incredibly racist- I've been in 5 diff restaurants and saw the same thing at all."

"I had an old co-worker come and ask me if I saw the 'gang' outside, it was a black family, another added. 'Any group of 3 or more of them is a gang', he told me!"

indy100 reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.

