One detail in RFK Jr’s workout video with Kid Rock leaves viewers completely baffled

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has joined forces with Kid Rock in what may be the strangest motivational fitness collaboration of the year.

On Tuesday (17 February), the US Secretary of Health and Human Services posted a video featuring himself alongside the singer and longtime Trump ally, urging Americans to prioritise their health.

"I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," RFK Jr penned on his X/Twitter account.

The chaotic montage shows the pair working out topless on stationary bikes, sauna sessions, gym workouts – all set to the soundtrack of Kid Rock’s 1998 track 'Bawitdaba'.

In one particularly odd moment, the pair lounge in a pool, casually chugging glasses of whole milk – a detail RFK Jr appears especially keen to emphasise.

But, just when it seems the video couldn’t get any more surreal, RFK Jr takes a plunge into an ice bath… in jeans.

It's a bizarre moment and inevitably, it didn't take long for viewers to hone in on that detail, with one writing: "However insane you think this video is, I urge you to watch it in its entirety. It’s so much more insane than you could imagine. RFK Jr jumps into a pool with jeans on."

Another quipped: "Idk about you, but Kid Rock doing 3 push-ups in a sauna looking like he smells like wet socks and RFK Jr. getting in a bathtub with Walmart jeans on really makes me wanna be healthier!"

A third pondered: "Are RFK Jr's jeans surgically attached to his body?"

One chimed in: "Kid Rock gives the American people the finger and then RFK gets into a cold bath in jeans. What in the world is going on here?"

I think that's enough internet for one day...

