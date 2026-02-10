Kid Rock addresses lip-syncing accusations at 'All American' Super Bowl halftime show

Video
Kid Rock has addressed rumours he was lip-syncing at Turning Point USA's alternative Super Bowl half-time show, claiming a different kind of 'syncing issue.'
Kid Rock accused the left wing media of "throwing him under the bus" before seemingly throwing Turning Point USA under the bus by shifting the blame onto them.
"It would have been super easy to sync it up if it was pre-recorded," the musician claimed before challenging his critics by saying he'd be streaming the performance again with his DJ from his living-room.
Why not read...
- Disturbing Kid Rock lyrics go viral amid alternative Super Bowl show
- Turning Point USA just had its 'biggest failure of all time'
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.