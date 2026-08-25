RFK Jr ’s phone went off while he was giving a speech and people can’t believe what his ringtone is.

Ever since US president Donald Trump selected Robert F Kennedy Jr to become US health secretary , trained health officials have sounded the alarm around his well-known conspiracy theory and anti-vaccine beliefs. Measles cases are currently the highest in the US since 1991 and other preventable disease rates are also up.

So, it was perhaps with some irony that RFK Jr’s phone rang not only during a speech on autism (which the health secretary previously linked to paracetamol usage in pregnant women with no evidence), but that his ringtone was of a quacking duck.

As such, it didn’t take people long to make puns suggesting RFK Jr is a “quack” – an unqualified person who pretends to have medical knowledge.

“Children with autism are 100 times more likely to drown than neurotypical children. We have responsibilities to do better,” RFK Jr was claiming just before quacking could be heard coming from his jacket pocket. He apologised and turned it off.

“RFK Jr. discussing autism conspiracy theories while his phone goes off with a literal quack ringtone. You can’t write this s**t,” someone wrote.

Another account said: “RFK Jr.’s ringtone is telling the world what we already f**king know about him:

“QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK!

“The jokes just write themselves with this f**king clown show of a regime.”

Another said: “If you wrote this into a script they’d call you a hack.”

“Irony dies,” another said.

Someone else suggested: “We live in a South Park episode.”

One person said: “Ok c’mon this is way too on the nose.”

“His own ringtone is calling him a ‘quack’. You can't make this s**t up,” another posted.

Another joked: “Lazy writing. They think the audience is stupid.”

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