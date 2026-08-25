A Donald Trump supporter has gone viral for making the outlandish claim that Trump took back the US from the reign of Great Britain .

Despite the existence of the 1783 Treaty of Paris, when Britain officially relinquished claim to 13 colonies in America, it seems some people think Britain has had control of the US long afterward.

Attending a Trump rally at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Jason Selvig of The Good Liars YouTube channel went to interview attendees. He asked one lady what she thought Donald Trump’s great accomplishment has been after a year and a half in office, and her response was concerning.

“Trump’s done a lot of things. Number one, a lot of people don’t realise, he got our country back because we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain the last 125 years, they destroyed the evidence.”

She continued: “That’s why King Charles come here, he thought he was going to manipulate Donald Trump. And Trump went along with him because that’s who he is. But that’s what the 250 years was really about was we got our country back … You’re just going to have to research just like I did. You’re going to have to. It’s true.”

People were left baffled.

“I see a video like this and realize we truly underestimate the depths of delusion and derangement that has engulfed America,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Holy s**t these people are insane.”

Someone else said: “These people vote. You should too unless you want them thinking for you.”

John Cleese mocked: “Another MAGA historian.”

“If there were an Olympic event for stupidity, Trump era USA would be guaranteed a place on the podium,” another argued.

Someone else suggested: “Social media has cooked people’s brains.”

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