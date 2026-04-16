RFK Jr allegedly removed the penis from a dead raccoon to “study later” on a family road trip, according to a biography.

The US health secretary previously hit the headlines back in 2024 after he confessed to dumping the body of a dead bear cub in Central Park ten years prior, which he had originally intended to take home and skin.

And, it seems that wasn’t his only close interaction with roadkill.

In a book penned by New York Post journalist Isabel Vincent, alleged diary entries from RFK Jr reveal he wrote about the incident in which he cut off a dead raccoon’s penis after spotting it by the road.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” the book alleges Kennedy wrote in a 2001 diary entry.

“My kids waited patiently in the car,” the entry also read.

Vincent told People that Kennedy had taken the raccoon’s organs to “study them later”.

“You have to understand, Bobby wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid. His after-school job was at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.,” Vincent said. “So he's got a great love and interest in animals and a freezer full of roadkill, I'm sure, where he studies it.”

It’s fair to say people had thoughts.

“This is the best quote from a major figure in the Trump administration,” someone argued. “I challenge you to find a better one.”

Another said: “I f**king can’t anymore, y’all.”

“Okay, that’s enough internet for today,” someone else wrote in response to the headline.

indy100 has contacted HHS for comment.

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