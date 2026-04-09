In news that has baffled almost everyone, the US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has revealed he is launching a podcast .

As if his job looking after the health and care of the nation wasn’t enough, RFK Jr has decided to become a podcast bro as he announced his upcoming show, The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.

The raw milk proponent was seen as perhaps an odd choice by president Donald Trump, and now concern has only grown as RFK Jr claimed his new podcast will expose what he calls “lies” Americans have been told about the health industry.

He claimed the podcast will see “a new era of radical transparency in government,” according to a teaser video.

“For decades now, Americans have been told that we should trust the system, but our children are sicker,” RFK Jr said. “Many of us have come to the conclusion that government actually lies to us.”

“We’re going to name the names of the forces that obstruct the paths to public health,” he said.

According to the Associated Press , the HHS’ podcast will launch next week and will feature interviews with doctors, scientists and agency staff.

“This is part of our larger strategy to bring the Make America Healthy Again message to as wide an audience as we can,” Liam Nahill, HHS digital director told AP.

Reaction online has been interesting to say the least, particularly as the measles cases are currently surging in the US.

“A podcast? From him? No credentials, no results, just measles making a comeback. Hard pass,” one person said.

Someone argued: “At the end of the day, the Donald Trump administration just wants to be influencers and podcasters lol.”

“When I’m looking for a new podcast, the first thing I ask is always ‘does the host have maybe the worst sounding voice of all time?’” someone commented.

Another wrote: “I cannot think of a worse person to have a podcast his voice sounds like sand paper scraping your eardrums.

“Also concerning that the United States Health Secretary has so much free time he’s now making a podcast. Do these people do literally anything?”

A US senator wrote: “Instead of starting a podcast, can you focus on fixing the measles outbreak that you keep making worse?

“Or better yet, resign. Then you'll have plenty of time to work on the podcast.”

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