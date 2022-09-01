Adult film actress Riley Reid, one of the most followed personalities on OnlyFans, recently bought a newly built $4.8m mansion in Pasadena, California.

According to the New York Post, Reid (real name Ashley Mathew), a 29-year-old Florida native, reportedly paid the amount in full for the four-bedroom, six-bathroom compound atop a massive 3.6-acre lot.

Although she may be living luxuriously, Reid has spoken up about the struggles she’s experienced as a sex worker.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, she revealed that she has a toxic and estranged relationship with her mum.

Reid also noted that she finds it difficult to cultivate meaningful relationships with people and would not advise anyone to enter the porn industry.

Reid’s new home, which was constructed in 2020, is only one neighbourhood away from the San Gabriel Valley, where she lived before.

The home’s hilltop spread features a main house, a pool house with a fireplace, and a detached guest house that’s separate.

Reid has been ranked the No. 1 porn star on Pornhub and has over 1 million Instagram followers. She’s also won nine Adult Video News (AVN) awards, porn’s version of the Oscars.

Speaking with Page Six of her former home in 2017, Reid said: “I love dressing up — and even like dressing up [my] house,” Reid said.

“I just love decorating. My house is so f****** cute! I’m gleaming!”

According to the listing, the walls and doors of glass throughout the home also highlight the endless and breathtaking views of the canyon and the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

A 450-foot gated driveway also descends to a large motor court and private atrium entry.

As for the main house, it offers four bedrooms and a fabulous room with a kitchen, featuring high ceilings surrounded by 60 feet of sliding glass doors and a massive wraparound patio.

The kitchen also holds a double Sub-Zero refrigerator and, a 146-bottle wine fridge, a grand marble island.

The master retreat is equipped with a double-sided fireplace which opens out to a private patio and two walk0closets.

The master bathroom contains heated floors and a glass-walled shower that overlooks the canyon.

Stepping outside, the outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool and a spa, all with a scenic waterfall.

Altogether, the multiple structures extend 4,985 square feet of living space.

