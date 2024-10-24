Riley Reid once made $12,000 for a single shoot

Adult star Riley Reid candidly shared how she made $12,000 for one single porn shoot.

When Reid appeared on the Impaulsive podcast a few years back, she opened up to hosts Logan Paul, Mike Majlak and George Janko about her lucrative career.

The hosts asked her whether there's good money in the adult industry, to which she replied: "The most I’ve gotten from one day… I think $12,000 for one day on a shoot."

She went on to disclaim that the majority of her earnings don't come from her recording sessions. Instead, she has multiple streams of income, including through online platforms.

"Like, that’s just from one shoot but I monetise myself in a lot of different ways," she said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after the star also opened up about how her job ruined her relationship with her family and caused many issues in her personal life.

In an emotional 2020 YouTube video, she said: "A lot of times when people ask me if they should do porn, I tell them no, I tell them that it makes life really hard, it makes dating really hard, it makes your family life really hard, it makes intimacy hard,"

"If you're putting yourself out there and the world is now judging you, you have to be OK with being shamed every day of your life."

Reid went on to say that the abuse she went through halted her in starting a family of her own.

"I don't even want to have children because I do porn, because I'm worried [about] the way that people will treat my child," she explained at the time.

Reid later welcomed baby Emma with Pasha Petkuns in November 2022.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.