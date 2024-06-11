Ring launches free dog takeaways including pizza, sushi and 'wine'

Ring has launched a limited edition 'treataway' service designed for dogs – and it's completely free.

Dog owners can treat their furry friends to a three-course takeaway after Ring research revealed 89 per cent of UK pet owners feel guilty when they leave their pups at home. A further 38 per cent confessed they feel as though they shouldn't be having fun if their dog isn't.

The Teataway service is complimentary for pet owners in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, with deliveries set for this weekend (Friday 14 June and Saturday 15 June). You can pre-order here.

Dog owners can choose from:

Fish and veggie sushi with a side of steamed dumplings and bone broth

Meat feast pizza with 'garlic' bread and paw--not Noir 'Wine' Chicken bone broth and beetroot juice

Lamb rogan josh and rice, no-onion bhaji and 'mango lassi'

Of course, all meals are dog-friendly and designed to be healthy, nutritious – and most importantly, tasty.

Ring gave Alfie King, the 12-year-old Toy Poodle belonging to TV and radio presenter Mollie King, the first chance to try the full menu - with salmon sushi and meat-feast pizza as his top picks.



Mollie said: "Whenever I’m out and about, I love using Ring’s Indoor Camera to see what Alfie gets up to. We all need a night to ourselves once in a while, so it’s so nice to get to see Alfie enjoying some chill time, whilst still being able to check in on my boy when I’m missing him!"

"With Ring’s limited edition Treataway service, I love that I can give him the perfect night at home to enjoy a takeaway and a bit of relaxation on his own - something that dogs across the UK are set to enjoy this weekend. Turns out Alfie loves a takeaway just as much as I do!"

