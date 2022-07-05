It appears as though politics and the Minions have made an unlikely crossover after a viral tweet had Twitter in hysterics.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak officially left parliament minutes after Boris Johnson apologised for his handling of the Christopher Pincher scandal. "It was a mistake," he said, adding: "I apologise for it."

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience," Javid wrote on Twitter.



Well now, a resurfaced photo of the pair suited and booted at the cinemas has made its way across the platform. The tweet reads: "Two tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please."

This week, UK cinemas have issued bans for people wearing suits to watch the movie after complaints of teenagers in suits acting rowdy. Some cinemas have had to refund around £1,300 worth of tickets.

The tweet has already garnered over 20,000 likes and retweets at the time of writing, as people flocked to the post in hysterics.

















Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”



In an incendiary letter, Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

The Health Secretary mirrored Sunak's words in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".

