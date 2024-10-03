Robbie Williams has dropped a weird and wonderful trailer for his biopic Better Man – but one particular aspect has left fans scratching their heads and some Americans learning who he is for the first time.

The former Take That star isn't monkeying around after teaming up with director Michael Gracey for a film about the star's life. The project has been in the works since 2021 and is set to release on Boxing Day 2024.

The clip starts with Jonno Davies playing Williams from his early years to the main stage with the hit 'Let Me Entertain You' playing in the background.

The plot twist? His character is a Planet of the Apes-style CGI monkey.

"I know what you’re thinking," the singer says in the voiceover. "What’s with the monkey?"

"I’m one of the biggest popstars in the world. But, I’ve always seen myself as a little less evolved."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It didn't take long for fans to take to social media with many US users taking to the timeline with their newfound discovery.



"I need to be honest: I had zero idea who Robbie Williams was," one penned, while another US commentator chimed in: "I have literally never heard of him."

Another wrote: "Just found out Americans don't know who Robbie Williams is and my world view has collapsed."

Meanwhile, one X/Twitter user quipped: "Hilarious to see Americans be like 'well WE don't know who Robbie Williams is! He isn't relevant enough for a biopic' when this is basically Joker for middle-aged women in the UK and Europe."

Elsewhere, the CGI monkey became a talking point with memes coming in thick and fast...









The official synopsis reads: "Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time.



"Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams' perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

"It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.