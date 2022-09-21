Regular TikTok users may have noticed the appearance of music artist Rodger Cleye who has become a viral sensation on the platform.

Thanks to his videos where he plays user’s song requests and the fan edits other TikTokers make of him on the app, the man from Lake Forest in California has become somewhat of a TikTok legend with his follower count standing at 1.2 million.

As seen in his TikTok clips, Cleye is really into music and is willing to give any song a bash, whether it be rapping Nicki Minaj or getting his guitar out for a One Direction cover.

In his profile on the music licensing platform Songtradr, Cleye explained that music helps him make sense of things.

He wrote: “Music fills my head at all times. It helps me cope with life. I have always had a great love for music.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cleye also plays the ukulele in some of his videos, while most of his clips are kept simple as she sings along to the requested song.





It seems as though Cleye will take on any song requested of him and he even got involved in the viral "Period Ahh" trend by covering the song. The clip has been viewed over 11 and a half million times.









Edits made by other TikTokers that feature Cleye have also helped propel him to TikTok stardom and the hashtag #rodgercleye has received more than 104 million views.

In one video, someone edited a clip of Cleye singing Taylor Swift’s song Tears On My Guitar into a cosy bedroom wearing a big Nike jumper and holding what appears to be a pumpkin spice latte.

Someone else edited him singing Maneater with a towel on his head and gold undereye patches on with the text overlay reading: “POV: I just texted you saying I'm on my way.”



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.