US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post.

"A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram Story at the time, according to HipHopDX.

"I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke. I'm at my crib in 5 mins."

And five minutes after he posted his sentiments, at roughly 3.30pm, he was shot once in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Although he was rushed to an area hospital, he unfortunately could not be saved.

The suspects fled in a vehicle and are still at large.

Police officers also believed that the suspects knew and specifically targeted Bands.

"At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other," said the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in the report.

Bands was born and raised in Tampa and is known for his songs "Struggle," "Reminiscin," and "Close Ties."

People on social media flocked in to share their condolences for his murder.

One person on Twitter wrote: "The tongue is real powerful … he signed his own death certificate smh so sad! #rolliebands."

"Rest in paradise to Rollie Bands. So sad and senseless. He should still be alive," another added.

A third wrote: "This is ridiculous rip #rolliebands, prayers and love to his family. Fuck clout yall. Don't ask for smoke. Let's try to stay on earth as long as possible pls. #dontcrashout."

But some people regrettably decided to mock Bands and criticize his actions that are believed to have resulted in his death.

"Played stupid games, won stupid prizes..." one added on Instagram.

"He was playing with his life and got it took like a pic," someone else wrote.

Social media has been at the center of numerous murders, including the February 2020 murder of Brooklyn, New York rapper Pop Smoke, who accidentally revealed his address online.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, 20, was killed by intruders in a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills house.

Hours before the shooting, he shared a video on social media which indicated the home's exact address.

Officials are still investigating the Rollie Bands shooting and have continued to be on the lookout for suspects.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

They can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

