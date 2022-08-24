While making an appearance at the Turning Point’s Student Action Summit, many noted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood in a pose eerily similar to that of former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis, who many are anticipating will run for president in 2024, has been called a variation of Trump because they share similar political ideals and apparently looks.

Videos and images from the event are circulating on Twitter only adding more to that narrative.

In the photos and videos, DeSantis is seen standing in front of a crowd with his arms hovering at his side in an awkward fashion while leaning forward slightly.

While in office, Trump was well-known, and sometimes mocked, for his stance that made him lean forward slightly.

Many noted how similar it seemed DeSantis and Trump's stances seemed.







Some theorized DeSantis chose to stand the way he did as a way to attractive Trump voters.

But other people took the opportunity to mock his body position just as they had mocked Trump's years earlier.



The two Republican favorites have been compared to one another a lot, especially given rising tensions between the two.

DeSantis is seen a bridge between far-right Trump supporters and moderate Republicans therefore potentially posing a threat to Trump's campaign.

However, the Florida governor has not announced his intention to run for president yet.

