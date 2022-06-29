On Tuesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan said he thinks Ron DeSantis "would work as a good president," seemingly offering an unofficial endorsement.

Rogan, 54, sat down with actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano to discuss Covid, cancel culture, politics and more. As their conversation turned toward politics, Carano asked Rogan who he was planning to support in the next election.

"I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president," Rogan said. "I mean, what he's done for Florida has been admirable."

Although the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee have not announced their official candidates yet, many believe the RNC may opt for the Florida Governor rather than Trump.

"I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief but ultimately he was correct," Rogan added.

The podcast host went on to praise DeSantis' handling of Covid in Florida, saying he correctly predicted deaths and pushed back against the government when they tried to take over the Covid narrative.

DeSantis has notable been criticized for his handling of Covid with many believing he prematurely lifted mandates to protect vulnerable populations.

"He is not perfect, he's a human being but what he's done is stand up for freedoms," Rogan said.

Rogan found himself in hot water with people when he promoted misinformation surrounding Covid on his podcast. This led to a frenzy of people calling for Spotify to drop his podcast from their platform. The streaming service eventually issued a Covid warning on Rogan's episodes.

However, for people like Rogan, DeSantis represents what they have been looking for a future candidate- a person who pushed back against Covid and promotes conservative freedoms.

Other like-minded people like Tesla CEO Elon Musk have expressed their interest in DeSantis as a presidential candidate as well.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is likely going to announce his campaign for presidency soon as the January 6th hearings loom in the background.

