A comedian has parodied the Tory minister who helpfully suggested people get "better paid jobs" to deal with the cost of living crisis and it is pretty funny.
Yesterday, safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean told people how to safeguard their finances amid soaring inflation and the answer seemed to just be "get more money then".
She said: “Over the long term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better.
“Whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better paid job and these are long term actions but that's what we're focused on as a government.”
People were outraged at her comments so thanks to comedian Rosie Holt for providing some light relief with her parody video, in which she suggested shopkeepers become bankers to make more money and old people step in to low-paid jobs instead to give them the opportunity to get out of the house.
Take a look at the video here:
MP says people should get a better job such as \u201ca banker\u201d to protect themselves from cost of living surgepic.twitter.com/CaXBSJUilK— Rosie Holt (@Rosie Holt) 1652697219
People thought she had hit the nail on the head:
WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IS REAL ANY MOREhttps://twitter.com/RosieisaHolt/status/1526148868446076931\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\udca3 \u029f\u1d00\u0280\u0280\u028f \u1d00\u0274\u1d05 \u1d18\u1d00\u1d1c\u029f \ud83d\udca3 (@\ud83d\udca3 \u029f\u1d00\u0280\u0280\u028f \u1d00\u0274\u1d05 \u1d18\u1d00\u1d1c\u029f \ud83d\udca3) 1652702897
Such a shame Rosie isn't a real MP, she'd fit into my Cabinet so well.https://twitter.com/RosieisaHolt/status/1526148868446076931\u00a0\u2026— Parody Boris (@Parody Boris) 1652703263
I'd just like to say that even though the woke mob are circling because of this common sense video, Rosie is a fantastic MP and with only \u00a3530,000 expenses claims to her name last year, an absolute snip for the constituents she holds a surgery for once a year.https://twitter.com/RosieisaHolt/status/1526148868446076931\u00a0\u2026— THE SECRET TORY \ud83d\uddfd (@THE SECRET TORY \ud83d\uddfd) 1652727750
Top advice. I\u2019ve gone from a primary school teacher to CEO of GlaxoSmithKline this morning. Should have done it years ago!— Nate H (@Nate H) 1652697344
At this point they should cut out the middle man and just send this character out to their media appearances insteadhttps://twitter.com/rosieisaholt/status/1526148868446076931\u00a0\u2026— Michael Fry (@Michael Fry) 1652700535
We just wish Tories didn't keep giving Holt so many ridiculous interviews to parody.
