17 of the funniest Rudy Giuliani mugshot memes

Rudy Giuliani has become a meme...again.

This time it wasn't because of a chaotic press conference held in the wrong venue or his hair dye running down his face but for the mugshot that was taken of him at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The former mayor of New York City and lawyer of ex-president Donald Trump surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday as part of the huge case against Trump's alleged attempts to interfere in the result of the 2020 US election.

Both Giuliani and Trump have been hit with racketeering charges over claims they both tried to flip the result of the vote in Georgia which saw the state favour Joe Biden over the former host of the Celebrity Apprentice.

Giuliani's bond has been set for $150,000 and despite the seriousness of the situation, people cannot get enough of the man who once claimed the Time Person of the Year award now facing potential jail time.

Sure enough, the 79-year-old's mugshot has already become a viral meme. Here are some of our favourites.





























































If this wasn't too much hilarity to comprehend then just imagine what its gonna be like when Trump's mugshot finally gets released.



