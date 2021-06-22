Runner gets pipped to the finish line in the most hilariously unfortunate way possible

One runner took his lead for granted and paid the humiliating price, as he was filmed getting pipped to the finish line, after slowing down to prematurely celebrate his win.

In the clip at the Sagunto triathlon in eastern Spain on Sunday, Mateo Bustos can be seen fist-pumping as it looked like he was going to win.

That was until fellow runner, Germán Cister seized the opportunity to motor past him and claim victory for himself in the final moments of the race.

Realising his embarrassing blunder, Bustos - who finished in second place - can be seen covering his face with his hands as he crosses the finish line.

An onlooker videoed the whole scene that played out, including the shock on the spectator’s faces.

One of them even said in Spanish: “OMG! But how can he be so stupid?”

Since the clip was posted on Twitter, it has gone viral and has received over 2.4m views and 45,000 likes.

People online have been commenting on how hilarious the footage is.

Others didn’t feel too sympathetic towards Bustos.

Meanwhile, some people pointed out that there is a valuable life lesson to learn as a result of Bustos’ mistake.

Though despite his embarrassing moment going viral, Bustos appeared unbothered by the attention and celebrated finishing in second place on Instagram.

In his post, the runner wrote: “Here again. Long trip, change of hemisphere and climate.

“Cullera Triathlon, League of Clubs of Spain. Suffering from start to finish but enjoying as it should be. Happy to be able to be back and represent the @multiesportbenitatxell.”

Next time, we’re sure that Bustos will cross the finishing line before celebrating his victory...