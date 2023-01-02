Russell Kane would like you to stop tagging him in Idaho murder suspect pics

English comedian Russell Kane has urged people to stop comparing him to the man charged with the grisly Idaho murders.

In November 2022, four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen, were brutally murdered in an off-campus house.

With the nature of their chilling deaths, the case immediately got national attention as people tried to understand who could've done something like this.

Since then, it seemed that detectives weren't getting close to identifying a suspect. But all things came to a head before the new year.

On Friday (30 December), a man called Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in relation to the murders.

He was a teaching assistant and doctoral student in the criminal justice department at Washington State University.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho also followed up with a press conference, with prosecutors and officers noting that Kohberger had been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

A mug shot of the perpetrator was also shared, which caused Brits to notice the similarity in appearances between Kohberger and Kane.

They even swamped the comedian with tags and messages to let him know just how much he reminds them of the culprit.

But Kane was seemingly at his wits end and took to his official Twitter to ask them to stop comparing him to a killer.

"Please stop telling me I look like a murderer in America. At least 100 messages today," he wrote.

Still, people believe Kane does look like Kohberger and still let him know that in the comments.

They also shared what other celebrities he favours.

One person wrote: "I mean, you do, though."

"I saw his pic, and it's definitely your doppelgänger," another added, while a third wrote: "Oh sweet Jesus! Now I can't unsee it, Russell."

Someone thought he looked like an American comedian and added: "Now that I'm posting this, I don't know why you remind me of Sebastian Maniscalco, lol."

Others didn't see the resemblance at all, with one writing: "You look nothing like him…those who've said you do need to have their eyes tested."

Check out other reactions below.

