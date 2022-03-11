Since the war in Ukraine began, a growing number of global companies have made the decision to cease operations in Russia.

This week, McDonald’s joined the list as it announced it was closing all of its Russian branches in condemnation of Putin’s war.

It seems the news appears to have hit one person particularly hard, as an image shared on social media showed someone’s fridge that was absolutely stacked full of McDonald’s burgers.

It was a picture shared by the person’s friend, who wrote on Reddit: “McDonald's is [...] closing in Russia here is my friend’s stash.”

The impressive stockpile took up the majority of space in the fridge, but there was still room for a pineapple, milk and some other essential food items.

The post has been upvoted over 161,000 times and it wasn’t long before the jokes began to roll in in the comments section.

One person wrote: “Behold…the hoarder pounder.”

Another added: “Hoarders without Borders.”

Someone else commented: “Looks like a White House party.”

On a more serious note, one sympathetic user replied: “In all seriousness, I'm sorry your neck of the woods got stuck with Putin. I hope things get better for Russia and Ukraine.”

McDonald’s joins a number of other well-known retailers across multiple industries boycotting Russia since Putin launched an invasion into Ukraine.

Some other companies to pull out of Russia include IKEA, H&M, Apple, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Uniqlo and Nike.





