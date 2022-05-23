Thousands of Russian concertgoers furiously screamed out against the war at a concert in St Petersburg, Russia.

The footage, shared on Twitter by Lubov Sobol, shows thousands of people in the audience for Russian band Kis-Kis. The crowd can be heard chanting "f*** the war" in unison.

Their defiant display of opposition took place on Friday night, with the clip garnering thousands of responses online.

"They can't arrest everyone," one Twitter user said. "It needs to begin."

Another said: "For those who believe that Putin's propaganda machine is achieving, listen to fans in St Petersburg shouting 'F*** the war!'"

"If Russian support for the war were as high as pollsters claim, stuff like this would not be happening," a third tweeted, while a final user concluded: "Not many in Russia have the courage to protest individually, as it’s a fascist police state, but in situations like this they feel they can express their opinion freely."

Earlier in the week, another anti-war protest broke out at a separate concert. Russian rockstar Yuri Shevchuk, the lead singer of the band DDT, was prosecuted as a result.

According to The Moscow Times, Shevchuk said: "And now people of Ukraine are being murdered. For what? Our boys are dying over there. For what? What are the goals, my friends?"

The clip shows Shevcuk saying that mothers, children, and the elderly are dying because of "some Napoleonic plans of another Caesar of ours,"

"The motherland, my friends, is not the president's ass that has to be slobbered and kissed all the time," Shevchuk said.

Shevchuk was charged with "discrediting" the Russian military and could face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles (£680) if found guilty.

