Niall Horan spotted in with the fans celebrating at the Ryder cup

Did Niall Horan just become the unofficial hype man for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup?

Over the weekend, Niall Horan joined in the celebrations with fans by flipping his shoes off and chanting “Shoes off if you won the cup."

The former One Direction star, a longtime supporter of Team Europe and passionate golf fan, was spotted joining in with crowds after Europe’s dominant performance.

Videos of the moment quickly spread across social media, with fans loving Horan’s down-to-earth presence and infectious energy during the tournament.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings