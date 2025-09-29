American Ryder Cup fans defend 'unacceptable' actions at Bethpage Black

Video
American Ryder Cup fans are under fire for aggressive heckling during the tournament at Bethpage Black, with some shouting abuse mid-swing and even throwing a beer that hit Rory McIlroy’s wife.
While many condemned the behaviour as "unacceptable," others defended it.
One fan insisted, “They deserve it, they’re in the States, what do they expect?”
US captain Keegan Bradley also brushed off criticism, calling the crowd “passionate.”
The controversy has sparked debate over whether fan behaviour has gone too far. Is heckling just part of the atmosphere now, or has golf lost its grip on respect?
Why not read…
- USA fans turn against ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup crowds
- Karoline Leavitt’s claim about Trump saving the Ryder cup ridiculed
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings