American Ryder Cup fans defend 'unacceptable' actions at Bethpage Black

American Ryder Cup fans are under fire for aggressive heckling during the tournament at Bethpage Black, with some shouting abuse mid-swing and even throwing a beer that hit Rory McIlroy’s wife.

While many condemned the behaviour as "unacceptable," others defended it.

One fan insisted, “They deserve it, they’re in the States, what do they expect?”

US captain Keegan Bradley also brushed off criticism, calling the crowd “passionate.”

The controversy has sparked debate over whether fan behaviour has gone too far. Is heckling just part of the atmosphere now, or has golf lost its grip on respect?

